Relatives recognized the deceased with blue-yellow bracelets from the mass burial in Izyum. He is probably a military man from Nikopol

The body found in Izyum at the place of a mass burial with blue-yellow bracelets on his arm may belong to 36-year-old soldier of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" Serhii Sova.
This was reported by the Regional Information Headquarters of the Dnipropetrovsk region, publishing the appeal of his family.
"It became known that the hand with blue-yellow bracelets from the burial in Izyum is a fragment of the body of a soldier from Nikopol. This photo from the exhumation procedure went viral around the world — a striking shot of a blackened hand with a patriotic bracelet. Oksana Sova, a resident of Nikopol, recognized her husband by a tattoo on his body. Her lover is Serhii Sova, a 36-year-old fighter of our glorious 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar". The Hero has two children left," the message reads.
The headquarters published a screenshot of a letter from the deceasedʼs eldest son, Marat, to President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the letter, he asks the president to hand over his fatherʼs body for burial.
- The body with the bracelets was exhumed along with hundreds of others in graves in Izyum. In general, the tortured and killed by the Russian occupiers lie there. Approximately 445 graves were found, which may contain up to a thousand people. Exhumation will last two weeks.
- Also in Izyum, a torture chamber was found in the local police station, which was set up by the Russian military there.