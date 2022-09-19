The bridge across the Zdvyzh River, which was blown up by the occupiers during the retreat, was repaired in Kyiv region

The bridge across the Zdvyzh River, which was blown up by the occupiers, was repaired in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

The bridge is located between the settlements of Andriivka and Chervona Hirka. Russian soldiers blew it up when they were fleeing from the Kyiv region.

"Now the bridge is fully functional: trucks and cars can drive on it," Kuleba stated.