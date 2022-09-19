During the day, three civilians were killed due to shelling by the occupiers in Donetsk region

During the day, the occupiers killed three civilians of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko.
In particular, one person each died in Toretsk, Yahidne and Bohorodychne. Eight more people were injured. He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
- On September 11, it was reported that ten civilians were killed in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling by the Russians the previous day.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army this year carried out hundreds of strikes with cluster munitions on Ukraine, which killed at least 200 civilians.