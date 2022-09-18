The European Commission recommends suspending funding for Hungary

The European Commission recommended suspending funding to Hungary in the amount of about €7.5 billion. The reason was the possible misuse of funds and the rollback of democracy in the country.

The Washington Post writes about it.

EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that despite the measures Hungary has proposed to address these shortfalls, the European Commission is recommending the suspension of funds "to the tune of approximately €7.5 billion".

Hahn added that Hungary has until November 19. 27 EU member states have yet to vote on the suspension of funding. The decision will be adopted if it is approved by a "qualified majority", which is 55% of 27 countries or 65% of the population of the European Union.