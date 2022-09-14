Bloomberg: The European Commission will recommend cutting funding to Hungary due to corruption

The European Commission plans to officially recommend to the EU in the near future to reduce the financing of Hungary from European funds. The reason was corruption in the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The European Commission is expected to officially publish its recommendation on Sunday. After that, the leaders of the EU member states have three months to vote on this decision. In order for it to work, it must be voted for by a qualified majority.

Hungary has become the first country against which the EU conducted an investigation under new rules that allow punishing EU members who undermine the financial interests of the entire bloc. The European Commission has been investigating corruption in Orbánʼs government for several months.

Orbán understands what recommendations the European Commission will come to, so he started taking initiatives to create a special agency in Hungary to fight bribery and to amend laws to strengthen the anti-corruption system. The European Commission is expected to give Orbán a month to fulfill his promises. Hungary plans to receive more than €40 billion in funding from the EU by 2027.