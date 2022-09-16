The European Parliament declared Hungary an autocracy. What does it mean

MEPs supported the resolution that Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orbán has become a "hybrid regime of electoral autocracy". Hungary can no longer be considered a democracy, and European values are under systemic threat.

This is stated in the report of the European Parliament.

The relevant resolution was supported by 81% of those present during the voting by members of the European Parliament: 433 votes pro, 123 cons, 28 abstentions.

They are concerned about a number of problems in Hungary, from the functioning of the countryʼs electoral system to its judicial independence. We are talking about a high level of so-called nepotism and favoritism at high levels of state administration.

The vote itself has no practical effect, but it increases pressure on EU authorities in Brussels not to pay Hungary billions in cash. These payments are delayed due to concerns about the high level of corruption in the country.

It is expected that on Sunday, the European Commission will recommend a significant reduction in the allocation of funds for Hungary, and will also give several months to eliminate shortcomings, in particular, to adopt anti-corruption laws. We are talking about a 70% reduction in funding.