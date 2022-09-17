Ukraine received a $1.5 billion grant from the United States

The state budget of Ukraine received $1.5 billion from a grant from the United States.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.

This is the last tranche of $4.5 billion in grant funds provided by the United States through the World Bank.

Grant funds are used to provide pension payments and certain programs of state social assistance, such as payment of housing and communal services, support of low-income families, disabled children and disabled from childhood, immigrants, etc.