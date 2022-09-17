Maxar Technologies has published satellite images of a mass burial in the Kharkiv region

The company Maxar Technologies showed satellite images of a mass burial near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region.
This picture was taken in March 2022.
And this photo was taken in August 2022.
- A mass burial site was found in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region near Izyum — roughly 445 graves there. Law enforcement officers also discovered the bodies of almost 50 dead civilians.
- In the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, several torture chambers were found, where the Russians subjected local residents to torture.