President Zelensky approved the agreement on “transport visa-free”

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on freight transportation by road transport — "transport visa-free".

The Office of the President reported this on September 16.

The parties signed the agreement on June 29 in the city of Lyon. Thanks to it, Ukrainian carriers do not need to obtain permits for transportation in European countries — this will facilitate exports. In addition, the agreement abolished the requirement to have an exclusively international driverʼs license. “Visa-free travel” will be valid until June 30, 2023, but no later than April 2023, Ukraine and the EU will hold consultations on the need to extend such visa-free travel.