The occupiers again struck the water infrastructure near Kryvyi Rih

The occupiers hit Kryvyi Rih again, destroying part of the water infrastructure.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznichenko reported this.

"The Russians directed their missiles at critical infrastructure. Serious destruction of hydrotechnical structures," Reznichenko noted.

Rescuers and emergency services are already eliminating the consequences of shelling. "They are doing everything to prevent a man-made catastrophe," added the head of Dnipropetrovsk region.