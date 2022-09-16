The government revealed the details of the draft law on responsibility for the forced issuance of Russian passports

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on criminal liability for forced Russian passporting.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to her, if a civil servant received an enemyʼs passport, he would face imprisonment for 10 to 15 years. Propaganda of enemy citizenship is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Forcing Ukrainian citizens to obtain a Russian passport entails deprivation of liberty for a period of 8 to 12 years. They will be sentenced to the same term for creating conditions under which failure to obtain a Russian passport restricts the rights of a citizen of Ukraine or otherwise puts them in a disadvantageous position.

"These innovations are directed against civil servants with enemy passports and against those who directly or indirectly contribute to Russian passportization," Vereshchuk explained. This draft law does not apply to other persons.