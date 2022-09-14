The Ministry of Reintegration wants to introduce criminal liability for obtaining a Russian passport. But there are exceptions

In Ukraine, a draft law has been prepared, which provides for criminal liability for obtaining a passport of the Russian Federation by civil servants or representatives of local authorities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The document was prepared by specialists from the General Prosecutorʼs Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Reintegration, human rights defenders and peopleʼs deputies. What it provides:

criminal liability for acquiring citizenship and/or obtaining a passport of the aggressor state by state officials or representatives of local self-government in the absence of signs of treason;

criminal liability for propaganda, public appeals, coercion;

criminal liability for restricting the rights of people who have not received citizenship or a passport of the aggressor state.

The Ministry of Reintegration also reminded about exceptions.

"Obtaining a Russian passport for TOT is justified only in the case when a person uses this "document" to try to return to free Ukraine through the Russian Federation and third countries," the ministry said.