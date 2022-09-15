MDI: Russia does not admit its own passports issued in Donbas. Owners of such passports do not allow to cross the border

Russia does not admit its own passports issued on the territory of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR". Their owners are not allowed to cross the border.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that after the offensive of the Ukrainian troops, the mood of the pro-Russian residents of the occupied Donbas changed dramatically. Dissatisfaction with the course of the "special operation" and the actions of the Russian government prevails among them.

"There is an opinion that the Russian Federation surrenders the interests of the "republics". These sentiments further strengthened after it became clear that Russian passports issued on the territory of ORDLO (“L/DPR”) do not have legal force on the territory of the Russian Federation. At least to those who tried to leave the "LDPR" with such a passport, they explain at the Russian border that "you are nobody and your name is not what you are," — the intelligence agency states.

Also, information is spreading among the personnel of 14 separate special purpose brigades of the Russian Federation that one of the stages of the "special operation" should be completed by December 1. After that, it is planned to withdraw regular units of the Soviet Union from part of the occupied territories of Ukraine. Apparently, these territories will be handed over to the control of the so-called volunteer battalions.