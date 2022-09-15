France submitted an application to participate in the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide

France submitted an application to join the genocide case, which Ukraine is suing Russia at the UN International Court of Justice.
This is reported on the courtʼs website.
"According to Article 63 of the Charter, in all cases when the construction of the convention to which the states accede is not a party to the case, each of these states has the right to enter the proceedings. In this case, the construction given by the courtʼs decision will be equally binding for them," the message reads.
- On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Also, Ukraine immediately submitted a petition for preventive measures, in which it asked the UN court to order Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. It is the "genocide" of the population of occupied Donbas that Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- On March 16, the UN International Court of Justice obliged Russia to stop hostilities on the territory of Ukraine until a decision is made in the genocide case.
- After that, applications for participation in the case were submitted by Lithuania, Latvia, New Zealand and Great Britain.
- In an interview with "Babel", the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice Anton Korynevich said that the participation of third countries in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the issue of genocide will allow a united front against the Russian Federation to appear in court.