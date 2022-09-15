France submitted an application to participate in the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide

France submitted an application to join the genocide case, which Ukraine is suing Russia at the UN International Court of Justice.

This is reported on the courtʼs website.

"According to Article 63 of the Charter, in all cases when the construction of the convention to which the states accede is not a party to the case, each of these states has the right to enter the proceedings. In this case, the construction given by the courtʼs decision will be equally binding for them," the message reads.