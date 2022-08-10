Great Britain submitted an application to participate in the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide

Great Britain has submitted an application to participate in the genocide case of Ukraine against Russia, which is being considered by the International Court of Justice of the United Nations.
This is stated on the website of the court.
The statement states that according to Article 63 of the Courtʼs Statute, when it comes to the interpretation of a convention to which states other than those participating in the case are parties, each of these states has the right to intervene in the judicial process. In this case, the explanation provided by the court will be equally binding on them.
"In the view of the United Kingdom, which is a party to the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide, it has a direct interest in the interpretation that the court may apply to the provisions of the Convention in these proceedings," the statement said.
- On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Also, Ukraine immediately submitted a petition for preventive measures, in which it asked the UN court to order Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. It is the "genocide" of the population of occupied Donbas that Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- On March 16, the UN International Court of Justice obliged Russia to stop hostilities on the territory of Ukraine until a decision is made in the genocide case.
- After that, applications for participation in the case were submitted by Lithuania, Latvia, and New Zealand.
- In an interview with "Babel", the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korinevych, said that the participation of third countries in the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide will allow them to act as one front against the Russian Federation in court.