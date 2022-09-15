A blow to the Inhulets dam: the water level was lowered by 40 centimeters

The water level in the Inhulets River dropped by 40 centimeters after the Russian attack on the water infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

As a result of shelling and destruction of the dam, the water level in Ingulka rose from 100 to 190 centimeters. "After the exhausting work of this long night, it was possible to install the first shutter-sandor, and a decrease in the water level in all areas by 4-6 centimeters was recorded. After the installation of the second gate, the water level in the river has already dropped by 40 centimeters," Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that work is currently underway to locate the leak and the problem will be resolved in the near future.

Due to rising water level, 112 houses were flooded. The local authorities organized four collection points for citizens to evacuate to a safe zone. Rescuers rescued 11 people.