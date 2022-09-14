The government predicted the dollar exchange rate for 2023

The government expects the hryvnia exchange rate to be at the level of UAH 37/$1 by the end of 2022, and UAH 42/$1 in 2023.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told about this at a press conference on September 14, Interfax cites.

"Of course, with the conditions of the issue and the inflation that exists in all of Europe, in the world and, obviously, in our country, we expect that the weighted average exchange rate [in 2023] will be around UAH 42/$1, it will fluctuate," Shmygal noted.

It is difficult to predict what it will be at the end of 2023, but the linear growth of the exchange rate was used for calculations: "And it will be in an area that will not be called a psychological barrier — 49 hryvnias/$1." Formally, the exchange rate at the end of 2023 is 50 UAH/$1 in the documents.

"But I will say once again that this is the estimated dollar exchange rate, which we calculated under the conditions in which we live now," the Prime Minister explained.