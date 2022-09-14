The government predicted the dollar exchange rate for 2023

The government expects the hryvnia exchange rate to be at the level of UAH 37/$1 by the end of 2022, and UAH 42/$1 in 2023.
The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told about this at a press conference on September 14, Interfax cites.
"Of course, with the conditions of the issue and the inflation that exists in all of Europe, in the world and, obviously, in our country, we expect that the weighted average exchange rate [in 2023] will be around UAH 42/$1, it will fluctuate," Shmygal noted.
It is difficult to predict what it will be at the end of 2023, but the linear growth of the exchange rate was used for calculations: "And it will be in an area that will not be called a psychological barrier — 49 hryvnias/$1." Formally, the exchange rate at the end of 2023 is 50 UAH/$1 in the documents.
"But I will say once again that this is the estimated dollar exchange rate, which we calculated under the conditions in which we live now," the Prime Minister explained.
- On July 21, the National Bank changed the official exchange rate of the dollar in Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. It grew by 25% and now stands at 36.5 hryvnias per dollar. It was explained as follows: "This step will increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers, bring exchange rates closer to different groups of businesses and the population, and support the stability of the economy in wartime conditions." Accordingly, the increase in the exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar will also affect the increase in prices in Ukraine — by 2-3%.
- On September 13, the Government approved the draft State Budget for 2023. Preliminary budget revenues will amount to 1.28 trillion hryvnias, and expenditures — 2.57 trillion hryvnias. The budget deficit is expected at the level of 1.29 trillion for the year. In the draft budget, the economy is expected to grow by 4.6% in real terms. Inflation +30%. The minimum wage and living wage will not change. They will amount to UAH 6 700 and UAH 2 589, respectively.