The government approved the draft state budget for 2023. What does it mean?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft state budget for 2023.
MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
According to preliminary information, budget revenues will amount to 1.28 trillion hryvnias, and expenditures will amount to 2.57 trillion hryvnias. The monthly budget deficit is expected at the level of 1.29 trillion for the year.
The projected GDP for 2023 was set at 6,371.3 billion hryvnias. In the draft budget, GDP is expected to grow by +2.5% relative to 2022, where a projected drop of 33.1% is expected. Inflation +30%.
The minimum wage and living wage will not change. They will be UAH 6,700 and UAH 2,589.
1,006 billion hryvnias were allocated for security and defense needs. 408.9 billion hryvnias will go to social protection and social security. 6.8 billion hryvnias were allocated to support war veterans, and 155 billion hryvnias were allocated to education.
175.7 billion hryvnias were allocated for medicine. In the territories affected by Russiaʼs armed aggression, 23.9 billion hryvnias will be spent, and 19.4 billion hryvnias have been allocated to eliminate the consequences.
Also, according to Zheleznyak, the government has reduced expenses for the maintenance of government bodies (security and defense sector) by 11.6 billion hryvnias.
"Tomorrow we are waiting for registration in the parliament, and the budget process begins, namely: submission of proposals by MPs by October 1 and voting in the first reading by October 20," said the MP.
- Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the relevant deputy head of the Presidentʼs office regarding the draft budget for the next year. The President announced that more than a trillion hryvnias will be spent on security and defense in 2023. In addition, the government had to present a program to reduce expenditures on state-owned enterprises, on the apparatus and on other institutions that do not meet the needs of the present time.