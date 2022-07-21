The NBU changed the exchange rate for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. It was raised to UAH 36.5 per dollar

The National Bank changed the official exchange rate of the dollar in Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. It increased by 25% and will now amount to UAH 36.5 per dollar.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

"Such a step will make it possible to increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers, bring exchange rates closer to different groups of businesses and the population, and support the stability of the economy in the conditions of war," the National Bank explained.

They noted that the exchange rate still remains fixed. Due to high volatility and uncertainty, the fixed exchange rate "is the main anchor for stabilizing expectations and a key means of fulfilling the NBUʼs priority goals."

All other rules for the sale of currencies will remain unchanged. The sale and purchase of non-cash currency by banks will continue to be carried out at an exchange rate that cannot deviate by more than 1% from the official rate. The rate of sale of cash currency in cash will be determined independently depending on supply and demand.

In addition, from July 21, the National Bank will allow banks to sell non-cash currency with the subsequent placement of it on deposit for a period of three months. Such a deposit cannot be terminated early, and the limit will be 50 000 hryvnias.