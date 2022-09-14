Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea

The Russian Federation has 17 ships and boats on combat duty in the Black Sea, Azov Sea and Mediterranean Sea, including six “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers.

This was reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of September 14, six enemy “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of 40 missiles.

In the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to six ships and boats on combat duty, and in the Mediterranean Sea — five “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers.