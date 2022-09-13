The Russians keep more than 30 cruise missiles ready in the Black Sea

12 Russian warships are maneuvering in the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea, including four carriers of more than 30 “Kalibr” cruise missiles.
This is reported by the Operational Command "South".
Considering the probable intensification of aggression by the occupiers against civilian objects and infrastructure, citizens are urged to be vigilant and follow the algorithm of actions during an air alert.
If the air raid alert sounds, you must:
- Turn on the TV or radio. The information will sound through the official channels within 5 minutes after the sirens.
- Concentrate, listen to the message and follow the instructions. Leave TV and radio channels on. Further information may come from them.
- Inform your relatives, neighbors or acquaintances about what you heard, and if necessary, provide them with help.
- After hearing the signals, immediately go to the shelter.