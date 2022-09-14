The EU cancelled part of the sanctions against Yanukovych

The European Union (EU) cancelled part of the sanctions against fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

This is stated in the official journal of the EU.

Sanctions imposed on Yanukovych for "wasting public funds of Ukraine or abusing official position", introduced in 2014, were lifted. In addition to the ex-president, restrictions were lifted from his son Oleksandr, the former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem.

On August 4, the European Union introduced new sanctions against the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr Yanukovych. The document claims that the son of the ex-president of Ukraine continues to conduct business in the occupied Donbas.