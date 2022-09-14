Joe Biden: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have made significant progress, but there is still a “long way to go”

The U.S. President believes that it is still too early to say how decisive the development of events in Ukraine is. However, he calls the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is an “unequivocal progress”.

Joe Biden noted this during his visit to the state of Delaware, reports the press service of the White House.

When he was asked to say, whether he considers the current moment in the war in Ukraine to be a turning point, the American leader remarked: "There is no answer to this question now. Hard to tell".

According to him, Ukrainians have made significant progress. "But I think itʼs going to be a long way," Biden added.