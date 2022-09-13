The Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time shot down an Iranian drone which was used by the Russian army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Iranian attack drone Shahed 136. The photos were published by the Ministry of Defense on September 13.

The military shot down the drone near the already liberated Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region.

On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred drones" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wanted to get drones for the war against Ukraine amid heavy losses. After that, Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.