The Armed Forces pf Ukraine liberated Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The city is located 3 kilometers from the border with Russia

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the liberation of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region from the Russian occupation.
"Vovchansk is at home," the message reads.
Attached to the message is a video showing destroyed Russian equipment and Ukrainian servicemen removing Russian propaganda from billboards and facades of buildings in the city.
Vovchansk is located 3 kilometers from the border with Russia. It was occupied on the first day of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine — February 24. During the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military, the occupiers moved their "regional administration" to the city for a few days.
- In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the liberation of settlements continues. Thus, during the day of September 11, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation knocked out the Russians from more than 20 settlements, in some places the Ukrainian military reached the state border with the Russian Federation.