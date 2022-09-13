Kharkiv city and the region were left without electricity again. The subway stopped there

The subway suspended the movement of trains for technical reasons in Kharkiv, on the morning of September 13.

"Dear passengers! For technical reasons, traffic on the lines of the Kharkiv metro is temporarily suspended. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience," Kharkiv Metro declared in a statement.

Also, local residents report that there is no power supply in some areas of the city. Problems with electricity are also reported in the Derhachiv City Council.

"For technical reasons, there is no electricity on the territory of our city and surrounding villages. "Kharkivoblenergo" specialists are already working on solving the problem," they noted there.

Later, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, noted that there is no electricity in Kharkiv city and the region, as the backup line supplying the populated areas failed.

"Now all forces are directed to eliminate the problem. I will report the results later. These are the consequences of the insidious shelling by the Russians the day before," he wrote.