The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. Because of this, electricity and water have disappeared in the city, and there are problems in other regions as well

The Russian army struck an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. Because of this, the city was left without electricity and water supply. Power outages began in other regions as well.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported about this in his Telegram channel.

"This is a vile and cynical revenge of the Russian aggressor for the successes of our army at the front, in particular, in the Kharkiv region. I ask everyone to keep calm. Regional electricity specialists and our communal services are already working on repairing the damage caused to the city by our enemy," he stressed.

Problems with electricity were also reported in Sumy and Poltava regions. Repairmen are currently working on restoring the power supply.