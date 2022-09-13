Forbes: The Russians lost $673 million worth of equipment in 5 days of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians lost $673 million worth of equipment from September 6 to 11, during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Such data were calculated by the Ukrainian editors of Forbes.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces were able to destroy 2 850 invaders and 590 pieces of equipment in five days.

Enemy losses amounted to 86 tanks, 6 airplanes, 7 helicopters, 158 armored fighting vehicles, 106 artillery systems, 159 vehicles and 46 units of other equipment.

The most expensive for the Russians was the “Moskva-1” electronic warfare complex ($57 million), which was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kharkiv region, the occupiers lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber ($36 million) and a counter-battery radar system "Zoopark-1M" ($25 million).

However, not all the equipment lost by the Russians was destroyed. According to the analytical project Oryx, from September 6 to 10, the Ukrainian military seized 129 pieces of equipment, which Forbes estimates at $104 million. In particular, we are talking about 9 howitzers "Msta-S" and "Msta-B" worth more than $43 million.