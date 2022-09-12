President Zelensky: Since the first days of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers

From the first days of September to today, the armed forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 6 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine — in the east and south, the movement of troops continues.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the evening address on September 12.

He thanked the 57 Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade "which is advancing very confidently in the southern direction", the 59 Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade "for steadily moving forward" and the 128 Separate Mountain Assault Brigade for liberating several settlements and very "effective actions to neutralize the activity" of the Russians.