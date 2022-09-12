The occupiers shelled Kharkiv again. There is one more dead. The city is without electricity and water

The occupiers shelled Kharkiv again. There were dead. The city is without electricity and water supply again.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

The central part of the city, in Osnovyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts, came under fire. "The situation of yesterday evening is repeating itself. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were disabled, as a result of which Kharkiv lost electricity and stopped water supply," the mayor noted.

The subway also stopped working.

According to him, energy workers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling. The head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, stated that one person was killed and four others were injured in the shelling.