The Russians called the liquidation of the “deputy head of the administration” of Nova Kakhovka “staged” and even showed it on video

The Russian propaganda “Channel One” aired a story about the alleged detention of Ukrainian saboteurs who planned to eliminate representatives of the occupation administration in the Kherson region. They also stated that the murder of the "deputy head of the administration" of Nova Kakhovka Vitaly Gura was staged.

The corresponding plot is posted on the website of "Channel One".

The plot also showed the Gura himself — he said that “his liquidation was staged, allegedly in order to prevent a real attempt”.

"Ukrainian mass media show about me that I have already died, perished, killed. At the beginning of August, they approached me and said that there would be an attempt on me, they provided me with a recording that they wanted to kill me," says the collaborator.

The Russians also stated that the murder of the "deputy police chief" of the occupied Nova Kakhovka Serhiy Tomka was also staged — and he was also shown in the plot.