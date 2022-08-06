The occupiers reported on a murder attempt on the “deputy head of the administration” of Nova Kakhovka. Now he is in bad condition

The Kremlin mass media reported that a murder attempt was made on the so-called deputy head of the occupation administration, Vitaly Gura, in Nova Kakhovka.
According to the Russian state propagandist media RIA Novosti, the collaborator was shot with a pistol near his private home. The victim is in a serious condition, the question of transporting Gura to the Crimea is being decided. The details of the attack and whether the attacker has been detained are currently unknown.
- On August 5, the Russian publications Baza and RT, citing sources, reported that the head of the occupation "administration" of Kherson oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, was in a medically induced coma. According to Baza, he is being hospitalized from Crimea to one of the Moscow hospitals. The traitor was probably poisoned — his condition is extremely serious. However, RT writes that the condition is moderate.
- At the end of June, in occupied Kherson , the car of collaborator Dmytro Savluchenko was blown up, he died on the spot.