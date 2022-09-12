Electricity and water supply was almost completely restored in the Kharkiv region

Electricity and water supply were restored by 80% in the Kharkiv region. Professional services continue to carry out repair work.
This was reported by the deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
The metro and ground electric transport in the regional center operate as usual.
An employee of the enterprise died as a result of the strikes on TPP-5. Rescuers continue their search.
- The day before, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv thermal power plant-5 (TPP), one of the largest thermal power plants in Ukraine, located near the village of Podvirky, Derhachiv district, Kharkiv region.
- As a result of Russian shelling, electricity supply (and in some places also water supply) disappeared in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and partially Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, it is being gradually restored.