Since the beginning of the war, more than 8,000 men have tried to escape from Ukraine

Since the beginning of martial law, more than 8,000 men have tried to illegally cross the border and leave Ukraine, the State Border Service reported.
It is reported that 5.6 thousand of them tried to illegally cross the border outside the checkpoints.
In addition, since February 24, 245 futile attempts to bribe border guards in the amount of more than UAH 3.8 million have been recorded.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until November 21, 2022.