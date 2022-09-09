The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated and took control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

The president reported about this in his evening address.

"At this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated and took control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region. In part of the villages of the region, measures to check and secure the territory are ongoing, we are gradually taking control of new settlements — everywhere we are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for our people," Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized.