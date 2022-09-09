Main events in Babelʼs review: the UAF continue counteroffensive, occupiers shelled Kharkiv, the Prime Minister of Poland arrived in Kyiv

Over the past few days, Ukrainian troops have liberated more than a thousand square kilometers from the occupiers. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the liberation of the occupiers of Visokopyllia and Balaklia of the Kharkiv region and published photos taken by the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A". The Ukrainian military also liberated Volokhiv Yar. The National Guard published a video of the Ukrainian flag being raised over the village.

In the south, the armed forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces accurately fired at the concentration of weapons and equipment of the Russians and pontoon crossings in the area of Nova Kakhovka. The bridges of the Kherson region are under constant fire, so the occupiers cannot use them. The destruction of 59 Russians, three Uragan jet systems and their loaders, two Pion self-propelled guns, a Msta-S howitzer, three mortars, a T-72 tank, six vehicles, and two ammunition depots was confirmed.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Ukrainian military will probably liberate Kupyansk within three days. ISW claims that geolocation footage shows Ukrainian forces retaking Borshchivka and Ivanivka along the E40 highway. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably liberated Shevchenkove or bypassed the settlement and advanced in the direction of Hrushivka.

At night, Russian troops shelled the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, and one of the higher educational institutions was damaged. A 53-year-old woman wounded during the shelling died in the hospital. During the day in Kharkiv, there were "arrivals" with anti-aircraft missiles on private houses, some of them were on fire. The childrenʼs art school, a school and a sports infrastructure facility were also destroyed by the strike. A kindergarten in the central part of the city is on fire. Currently, at least ten people are known to be injured, three of them are children.

The occupiers shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Summer houses and farm buildings were damaged. There are no injured or killed. Eight civilians were killed in Bakhmut during the day due to Russian shelling, and another 17 people were injured. The head of the Sumy administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi, reported on the airstrike on the hospital of the Velikopysarov community. Russian aircraft struck the hospital without flying into Ukrainian airspace.

In occupied Mariupol, during the clearing of the territory of the metallurgical plant, there was an explosion — four local residents were injured. The Mariupol City Council reports that the occupiers are not sending their specialists to dismantle the destroyed enterprises but ordinary Mariupol residents.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv. He will hold a series of meetings during which they will discuss issues related to the geopolitical situation and the energy market, as well as energy and military security.

The head of the UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that Russia does not provide access to Ukrainian prisoners of war. She added that the UN has evidence that some prisoners were subjected to torture and ill-treatment by the Russians, which could amount to war crimes.