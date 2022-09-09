The court sent the “DNR” grenade launcher to 15 years behind bars

The court sentenced the "DNR" grenade launcher to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for participation in a terrorist organization and treason (Part 1 of Article 258-3, Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that since May 2014, the accused had been resisting Ukrainian law enforcement officers and military personnel. And since February 24, 2022, this man fought against the Armed Forces as a grenade launcher in the combat unit of the 11th separate motorized rifle regiment "DNR". He took part in the occupation of Prokhorivka, Kamianske, Sonyachne, Khlibodarivka, Donetsk, Vilne, Blyzhne, Bugaz, Novotroitsky, Olenivka, and Berezove in Donetsk region. But the Defense Forces of Ukraine captured the traitor. Now he will go to prison.