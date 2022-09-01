In Chernihiv, the court sent a Russian tanker driver to prison for more than 8 years. He robbed a civilian and threatened to shoot

In Chernihiv, the tank commander of the 35th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army of Russia was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced this on September 1.

He was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors proved in court that the man participated in a full-scale invasion and on February 24, 2022 crossed the state border of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus as part of a tank crew to capture Chernihiv.

In early March, the occupier attacked a resident of the village of Halyavin and robbed him, threatening to shoot him with a machine gun. Later, the Russian occupier was taken prisoner by the Armed Forces.

During the trial, the man admitted his guilt and repented. The lawyers asked for a lighter sentence given his remorse and active cooperation with the investigation.