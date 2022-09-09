The Russian army is shelling Kharkiv with rocket salvo systems. There are wounded people

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv with multiple rocket launchers. At least ten people were injured. Three of them were children.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.
There are already hits on private houses, some of them have been engaged. A kindergarten in the central part of the city is also on fire.
- In general, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction liberated more than 20 settlements (in particular, Balaklia ) and wedged themselves into the enemyʼs defense to a depth of up to 50 kilometers. “Cleaning” is ongoing in a number of settlements.