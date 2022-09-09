Air Moldova resumes flights to Moscow

Air Moldova company announced the resumption of flights to Moscow from October 1.
This is stated in the companyʼs message.
The company explained that it made this decision after numerous appeals from Moldovan citizens who want to return home. In addition, the decision is related to the demands of passengers to use tickets purchased during the pandemic and after the closure of the airspace in February. Air Moldova company was privatized in 2018.
- Earlier, Wizz Air announced that flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow will resume in October. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company suspended all its flights to Russia from February 27. After criticism, the low-cost carrier postponed the resumption of flights.