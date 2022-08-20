Against the background of criticism, “Wizz Air” postponed the renewal of flights to Moscow from the Emirates

The European low-cost carrier Wizz Air postpones the resumption of flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi indefinitely. This decision was made against the background of calls for a boycott of the company.

This is reported by Reuters.

In its statement, the company did not mention the criticism, but said it was doing so because of the industryʼs limited supply chain.

The airline also said that the flight was going to be operated by its Abu Dhabi-based company, which is a registered carrier in the United Arab Emirates and operates under the Gulf stateʼs regulations.