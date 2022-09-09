The Ministry of Justice: Ukraine will demand at least $300 billion in reparations from Russia

Ukraine intends to seek $300 billion in reparations from Russia for damages caused by its invasion.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle.

In an interview with the German media group Funke, Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska stated that at the meeting of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine is going to achieve the adoption of a resolution on which the creation of an international compensation mechanism should be based in the future.

"We want to receive compensation for all the damages that Russia has caused to Ukraine with its aggressive war," he noted.

The publication draws attention to the fact that the losses caused to Ukraine by the Russian full-scale invasion are estimated much higher. However, the mentioned amount corresponds to the assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the countries of the "Big Seven" frozen as part of the sanctions. Ukraine demands access to these funds, as well as to foreign assets of Russian state-owned enterprises and confiscated property of Russian oligarchs.