The United States imposed sanctions against Iranian companies that supplied Russian drones

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iranian companies suspected of producing drones for Russia.

This is reported by Reuters.

We are talking about Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines and Baharestan Kish Company. The Ministry of Finance accused the former of delivering drones to the Russian Federation. Other companies were engaged in the development, testing and production of drones. In addition to the companies themselves, their managers were sanctioned.

On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wants to get UAVs for the war against Ukraine against the background of significant losses of its drones.