The new British monarch took the name Charles III. He released his first statement

The new king of Great Britain was officially named Charles III. Under this name, he will rule the United Kingdom.

This is reported by the BBC.

In his first statement, the king expressed sadness over the death of Elizabeth II.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in her speech that Queen Elizabeth II leaves a "great legacy".

"Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III. With the Kingʼs family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together," Truss said.

Truss ended her speech by saying, "God save the King."