American General Mark Milley said that Russiaʼs strategic goals in Ukraine have failed

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, said that Russiaʼs strategic goals were defeated in Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

"Despite being outgunned and outmanned, the Ukrainians have demonstrated superior tactical proficiency, and theyʼve demonstrated a superior will to fight, fight for their own country, fight for their freedom," Milley said at a press conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Germany.

The general admitted that Russia could not implement its plans.

"Their operational objectives in that offensive have not been successful. They have not achieved all of the Donbas, and they have only crossed the Dnipro River in the south in the vicinity of Kherson," he said.

Milley also added that it is still too early to assess Ukraineʼs counteroffensive in the south fully. He called the advance of Ukrainian forces near Kherson "steady" and "deliberate".

"I would characterize it as a very deliberate offensive operation that is calibrated to set conditions and then seize their objectives," the general said.

He denied that the Ukrainian army was exhausted.

"Theyʼre continuing the fight. Theyʼve got the forces to do it, and weʼll see how this plays out," Milley noted.