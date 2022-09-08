WP: The Pentagon on Thursday will announce new military aid to Ukraine for $675 million

On Thursday, the US Department of Defense will announce the allocation of a new $675 million military aid package for Ukraine.
This is reported by The Washington Post.
A Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new package would include additional shells for artillery rocket launchers, including ammunition for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, vehicles and other equipment.
- The day before, it became known that the US Ministry of Defense is preparing a detailed analysis and developing a support plan for the Ukrainian army in the medium and long term, in particular after the end of the war with Russia.
- On August 24, President Biden announced $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is the 19th aid package from the USA since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It includes NASAMS air defense systems, RQ-20 Puma drones, counter-battery radars, ammunition and more.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that against the background of the allocation of $3 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon plans to create a corresponding mission and appoint a responsible general.