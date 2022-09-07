The GUR published a list of foreign “observers” at the Russian pseudo-referendums in Ukraine

The Russians are preparing "independent observers" to legalize pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the accomplices of the occupiers, in particular, there may be citizens of the European Union.
This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians plan to involve the following people in their pseudo-referendums:
- Gunnar Lindemann, member of parliament of the federal state of Berlin from the Alternative for Germany party.
- A representative of the Alternative for Germany party and former member of the Bundestag, Ulrich Eme.
- The head of the "representation" of the so-called DNR in Turin (Italy) and the regional adviser of the "Brothers of Italy" party, Maurizio Marrone.
- Co-founder of the political and strategic analysis center Startpol (France) Xavier Moreau.
- The head of the party "Serbian League" Aleksandr Djurdjev.
- The head of the "representation" of the so-called DNR in Verona (Italy) is Palmarino Zoccatelli.
- The head of the "representation" of the so-called DNR in Belgium, Chris Romano.
- Director of the "representation" of the so-called DNR in Finland, Johan Beckman.
- The head of the Central Election Commission Oleg Didenko said that the commission drew conclusions from the events of 2014 and made a number of decisions to protect the personal data of Ukrainians and make it difficult for Russians to prepare for pseudo-referendums.
- Didenko also calls on Ukrainians to record those who are trying to organize pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories. He emphasizes that any holding of such "votes" on the territory of Ukraine is illegal.