Zelensky appointed heads of the SBU in Chernihiv and Kherson regions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has appointed the heads of the Security Service departments in the Chernihiv and Kherson regions.
This is evidenced by the relevant presidential decrees.
By his decree, Zelensky dismissed Yevhen Netuzhylov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region. Oleksiy Liakh will take his place.
Artem Borysevich became the new head of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.
- On July 17, 2022, decrees No. 499 and No. 500 were published on the presidentʼs website, by which Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his post. Later, the Council released them.
- On August 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv, Lviv, and Ternopil regions.