Zelensky appointed heads of the SBU in Chernihiv and Kherson regions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has appointed the heads of the Security Service departments in the Chernihiv and Kherson regions.

This is evidenced by the relevant presidential decrees.

By his decree, Zelensky dismissed Yevhen Netuzhylov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region. Oleksiy Liakh will take his place.

Artem Borysevich became the new head of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.