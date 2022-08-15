Zelensky dismissed the heads of SSU departments in three oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, Lviv, and Ternopil oblasts.

This is stated in the relevant decrees on the presidentʼs website.

The president dismissed Artem Bondarenko from the post of head of the SSU Department in the Lviv oblast. Serhiy Zayats is no longer the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv oblast — Zelensky appointed Artyom Bondarenko in his place.

The head of state also dismissed Yury Boreychuk from the post of head of the SSU Directorate in the Ternopil oblast.