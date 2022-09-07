A manʼs body was found under the rubble of an apartment building in Slovyansk

In Slovyansk, a manʼs body was found under the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling on the night of September 7.
This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.
Rescuers found a manʼs body under the rubble of a three-story building. Currently, it is not known who he is, these data are being established. Emergency work continues.
- On the night of September 7, the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, was subjected to repeated shelling by the Russians. The occupiers targeted school No. 4 and an apartment building on Torska Street, 43. The entrance to the building collapsed. There are people under the rubble.